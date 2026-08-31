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NEWS BRIEFS

UNC Charlotte sets enrollment record for third straight year

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 31, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT

UNC Charlotte has set a new enrollment record for the third consecutive year. The university said more than 33,000 students are enrolled for the fall semester, up from about 32,200 last year.

That includes a record incoming class of more than 5,100 first-year students and more than 3,100 transfer students.

UNC Charlotte also reported strong growth in its online programs, with enrollment increasing 21%.

The university said its student body now includes students from 99 North Carolina counties, 46 states and more than 100 countries.
Education
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.