UNC Charlotte sets enrollment record for third straight year

UNC Charlotte has set a new enrollment record for the third consecutive year. The university said more than 33,000 students are enrolled for the fall semester, up from about 32,200 last year.

That includes a record incoming class of more than 5,100 first-year students and more than 3,100 transfer students.

UNC Charlotte also reported strong growth in its online programs, with enrollment increasing 21%.

The university said its student body now includes students from 99 North Carolina counties, 46 states and more than 100 countries.