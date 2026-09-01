Greensboro officials say public safety strategy is in the works amid recent violence

The city of Greensboro is developing a new public safety strategy following recent violence.

A shooting Saturday that killed one Greensboro man marked the city’s 18th homicide this year. Another shooting on Sunday left a victim in critical condition.

Now officials are working to improve violence prevention and response.

According to a public statement, City Manager Trey Davis is taking a closer look at Greensboro’s policies, practices and resources to identify gaps.

Davis says he’s working with Police Chief Kamran Afzal to focus law enforcement’s resources on repeat offenders, potential for retaliation and circumstances that lead to violence.

Outside of enforcement, Greensboro’s Community Safety Department will help with intervention efforts and support for victims.

But Davis says the city also needs community members to report conflicts before they become violent.