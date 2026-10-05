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NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson sends letter to Flock Safety regarding privacy and security policies

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 5, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT
Charlotte operated a red light camera program from 1998 - 2006, before ending it over cost concerns. Now, a new court ruling has opened the door for the cameras to return.
Dave DUGDALE
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Charlotte operated a red light camera program from 1998 - 2006, before ending it over cost concerns. Now, a new court ruling has opened the door for the cameras to return.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is pressing Flock Safety for more information about how the company handles privacy and data collected through its license-plate camera network.

Wilson sent a letter to the company asking about its use of artificial intelligence, who is allowed to access collected information and how long that data is retained. He says concerns from the public about privacy need to be taken seriously as more law enforcement agencies use the technology to help investigate crimes and track vehicles.

Wilson says tools designed to improve public safety should also include strong safeguards to protect the privacy of the people and communities they’re intended to serve. Multiple law enforcement officers have been arrested for misusing the Flock system in recent months, and it’s raised concerns about mass surveillance.
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News from the Carolinas Alan WilsonFlock cameras
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.