South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson sends letter to Flock Safety regarding privacy and security policies

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is pressing Flock Safety for more information about how the company handles privacy and data collected through its license-plate camera network.

Wilson sent a letter to the company asking about its use of artificial intelligence, who is allowed to access collected information and how long that data is retained. He says concerns from the public about privacy need to be taken seriously as more law enforcement agencies use the technology to help investigate crimes and track vehicles.

Wilson says tools designed to improve public safety should also include strong safeguards to protect the privacy of the people and communities they’re intended to serve. Multiple law enforcement officers have been arrested for misusing the Flock system in recent months, and it’s raised concerns about mass surveillance.