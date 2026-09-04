A Durham-based union worker ends 40-day hunger strike protesting Amazon work conditions

The fight over unions and the organizing of Amazon workers to unionize is worldwide and right here in North Carolina.

Durham resident Italo Medelius says he wants to be on the frontlines of that fight, even if it means putting his life on the line. In July, Medelius went on a hunger strike.

"We’ve been fighting this battle with Amazon for four years,” said Medelius, on day 33 of his hunger strike. "Sometimes doing it the right way and doing it the nice way is just not gonna work."

Medelius, 32, has worked for Amazon for four years. He started at a facility in Garner, called "RDU1." He then worked as a forklift operator at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Durham.

In 2022, Amazon workers at "JFK8," the warehouse on Staten Island, New York, successfully voted to start the first Amazon labor union in the United States. Not long after, workers in North Carolina started CAUSE, Carolina Amazonian United for Solidarity and Empowerment.

In 2025, CAUSE led an unsuccessful union vote at "RDU1" in Garner.

"We’re tired of negotiating with Amazon. We’ve done petitions, we tried a NLRB (National Labor Relations Board) election. We’ve tried going to Seattle directly to speak with executives," said Medelius. "We've tried the public pressure, and it really seems to fall on deaf ears."

Medelius says his hunger strike had a lot to do with the death of an Amazon co-worker earlier this year. The man worked at "RDU1" and fell ill while at work. Medelius says an unwritten Amazon policy discourages workers from calling 9-1-1 in cases of emergency. Amazon denies there is such a policy, written or verbal. Medelius says if a worker called 9-1-1 it could have saved the worker's life.

Medelius ended his 40-day hunger strike, Sept. 2, 2026, during noon Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Durham.

"Eating a wafer and drinking watered-down wine lit up all my senses," said Medelius. "It was an incredible experience."

Durham-based union worker's 40-day hunger strike protesting Amazon work conditions. Plus, a Due South tribute to Dolly Parton Union organizer Italo Medelius discusses his hunger strike to protest Amazon work conditions. Rissi Palmer discusses Dolly Parton's legacy. Curator Steven Weiss shares details about Dolly Parton's first record, now on display at UNC-Chapel Hill. Listen • 50:26

Family, friends and Amazon workers attended mass with Medelius, a show of support. Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams was also present. Members of the Durham City Council have also supported Medelius, including Matt Kopac and Javiera Caballero.

Labor groups like USSW, Union of Southern Service Workers, have also rallied behind Medelius.

"Italo's sacrifice should challenge every one of us," said the USSW’s Brandon Ruffin.

Medelius says he was raised for a fight like this one. He says in his Peruvian-Catholic culture, he was taught to put his body on the line and sacrifice for what you believe in.

"It’s something noble and you should do it," said Medelius. "That’s something that was already within me."

Medelius says halfway through his "fast," union colleagues asked him to stop. But he said the experience began to feel "weirdly normal." He says the hunger strikes of nonviolent political leaders including Mahatma Gandhi in India and United Farm Workers leader Cesar Chavez gave him hope.

Medelius was recently elected as president of CAUSE. An Amazon spokesperson says Medelius does not currently work for the company and was terminated in June of this year. Medelius says he can prove he was at work just two weeks ago, before taking medical leave.

Amazon spokesman Sam Stephenson said in a statement that care was offered to the Garner-based Amazon worker who died earlier this year. He says the worker refused to be taken by emergency vehicle and did not die at Amazon.