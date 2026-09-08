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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte could extend data center moratorium by nine months

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 8, 2026 at 8:36 PM EDT

The Charlotte City Council’s transportation and development committee on Tuesday approved city staff request to extend a moratorium on building new data centers.

Council members have already approved a 150-day moratorium that expires in early November. Deputy City Manager Alyson Craig said city staff may ask the full council for an additional nine months to work on issues such as air pollution monitoring and the amount of noise levels allowed.

The full council is scheduled to vote on extending the moratorium on September 14th.

There is increasing bi-partisan opposition to data centers nationwide, as residents worry about water usage and electrical consumption.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison