Charlotte could extend data center moratorium by nine months

The Charlotte City Council’s transportation and development committee on Tuesday approved city staff request to extend a moratorium on building new data centers.

Council members have already approved a 150-day moratorium that expires in early November. Deputy City Manager Alyson Craig said city staff may ask the full council for an additional nine months to work on issues such as air pollution monitoring and the amount of noise levels allowed.

The full council is scheduled to vote on extending the moratorium on September 14th.

There is increasing bi-partisan opposition to data centers nationwide, as residents worry about water usage and electrical consumption.