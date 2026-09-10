Alamance commissioners face criticism over library committee picks

Alamance County commissioners are getting pushback over who they’ve picked to help shape library policy.

The issue dominated public comment at this week’s commission meeting, where speakers accused the board of politicizing the system through their appointments to the Library Committee.

“The commission has skirted protocol to choose people who are all on the same page of demonizing access to information and disrespecting library professionals,” said resident Beth Lehman.

The board has traditionally approved nominees recommended by city councils in Burlington, Mebane and Graham. But this year, commissioners passed over some of those recommendations and picked their own candidates instead.

The controversy comes amid a broader debate over the county’s policy of placing parental advisory labels on certain children’s books. Members of the Library Committee help determine which books receive the labels.

Commissioners have defended their appointments, saying the selections reflect the views of their constituents. Commissioner Pam Thompson pushed to revisit the selection policy at a future meeting, though plans were not finalized.