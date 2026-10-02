Five arrested in connection to shooting that killed 4-year old in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested five people in connection with last month’s shooting on Grassy Patch Lane that killed 4-year-old Caleb Flax and injured another person. Police identified the suspects as 16-year-old Ar’Montae Johnson, 17-year-old Antonio Ladson, 16-year-old Jaylen Barber, 17-year-old Ian Garland and 22-year-old Terrance Jackson. The four teenagers face murder and other charges, while Jackson is charged as an accessory after the fact.

CMPD Chief Estella Patterson says these may not be the only arrests.

"We believe there are more involved, and it could be even beyond that," Patterson said. "If we have individuals who helped plan this, who knew about it, we want to identify all of them so that we can bring justice to Caleb.”

Investigators say at least 84 shots were fired into four occupied homes and several vehicles during the Sept. 20 shooting.