Attorney General Jeff Jackson leads bipartisan group asking for more security for Supreme Court Justices

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining a bipartisan coalition urging Congress to fully fund the U.S. Supreme Court’s security request for fiscal year 2027. The coalition of 45 attorneys general says threats against justices have increased sharply in recent years. Federal court officials say serious security incidents involving judges rose 57% during the 2025 fiscal year.

The Supreme Court is requesting $14.6 million to expand personal protection for justices, along with additional funding for security personnel and residential protection.