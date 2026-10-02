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NEWS BRIEFS

Attorney General Jeff Jackson leads bipartisan group asking for more security for Supreme Court Justices

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 2, 2026 at 2:23 PM EDT

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining a bipartisan coalition urging Congress to fully fund the U.S. Supreme Court’s security request for fiscal year 2027. The coalition of 45 attorneys general says threats against justices have increased sharply in recent years. Federal court officials say serious security incidents involving judges rose 57% during the 2025 fiscal year.

The Supreme Court is requesting $14.6 million to expand personal protection for justices, along with additional funding for security personnel and residential protection.
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News from the Carolinas Jeff JacksonPolitics
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.