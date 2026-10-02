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NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina Regular Voter registration deadline is next week

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 2, 2026 at 2:20 PM EDT

North Carolinians have one week left to register to vote ahead of November’s midterm elections. The regular registration deadline is 5 p.m. next Friday, October 9th. Eligible residents who miss that deadline can still register and cast ballots during the state’s early voting period. That begins October 15th and runs through October 31st. Same-day registrants must provide proof of residence and an acceptable form of photo ID. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.
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News from the Carolinas NC votingPolitics
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
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