North Carolina Regular Voter registration deadline is next week

North Carolinians have one week left to register to vote ahead of November’s midterm elections. The regular registration deadline is 5 p.m. next Friday, October 9th. Eligible residents who miss that deadline can still register and cast ballots during the state’s early voting period. That begins October 15th and runs through October 31st. Same-day registrants must provide proof of residence and an acceptable form of photo ID. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

