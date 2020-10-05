-
RALEIGH — A federal investigation didn’t turn up any evidence that cyber attacks were responsible for computer errors that disrupted voting in a North…
-
A North Carolina law that prohibits convicted felons from voting until their full sentence is completed — not just their prison time — is being challenged…
-
County Boards of Elections across the state of North Carolina are waiting on the content of absentee ballots meant to be ready three weeks ago. The delay…
-
More than 30 people have been arrested in Raleigh during a protest staged inside the state legislative building. Meanwhile, the North Carolina…
-
Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly are not ready to throw in the towel yet on efforts to overhaul state voting laws.Democrats and liberal…
-
Updated 1:25 p.m.The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear an appeal seeking to reinstate North Carolina's controversial 2013 overhaul of voting…
-
North Carolina is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling striking down the state's voter ID requirement and other election changes.…
-
A federal judge late Friday ordered North Carolina to reinstate thousands of voter registrations that were canceled within the past three months. The…
-
A federal judge in Winston-Salem Wednesday said the state's process for handling challenges to a voter's registration "sounds like something that was put…
-
The North Carolina chapter of the NAACP filed a federal lawsuit Monday over the recent cancellations of up to 4,500 voter registrations. The NAACP says…