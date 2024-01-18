Absentee by-mail ballots for NC voters going out on Friday

The 2024 election is really here: The North Carolina State Board of Elections said the state’s 100 county boards of elections will send absentee-by-mail ballots to voters who request a ballot for the upcoming Presidential March primary on Friday.

According to NCSBE officials, over 5,000 voters have already requested primary ballots in North Carolina. During a press conference, Karen Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, explained two major steps for those who are voting by mail this year.



“Absentee by mail voters will be asked to include a photocopy of an acceptable form of photo ID when returning their ballot,” Bell said.

“If an absentee voter is unable to include a copy of their photo ID with their ballot return envelope, they can fill out an ID exception form which will be included in their absentee materials. Absentee voters will also receive instructions for including their copy of photo ID or completing the exception form.”

Major dates for the upcoming primary include:



Jan. 19 : County boards of elections begin mailing absentee ballots to eligible voters who have submitted an absentee ballot request

: County boards of elections begin mailing absentee ballots to eligible voters who have submitted an absentee ballot request Feb. 9 : Voter registration deadline (5 p.m.)*

: Voter registration deadline (5 p.m.)* Feb. 15 : In-person early voting begins; same-day voter registration is available

: In-person early voting begins; same-day voter registration is available Feb. 27 : Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.)*

: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.)* March 2 : In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.)

: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.) March 5 : Primary Election Day

: Primary Election Day March 5 : Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.)*

: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.)* March 15 : County boards of elections primary canvass meetings (11 a.m.)

: County boards of elections primary canvass meetings (11 a.m.) March 26: State Board of Elections primary canvass meeting (11 a.m.)

You can find more information here: https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home