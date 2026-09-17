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Public to weigh in on Duke Energy's Belews Creek nuclear plans

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 17, 2026 at 1:14 PM EDT
photo credit: Paul Garber The Duke Energy Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County. The company plans to diversify its energy portfolio by investing in more natural gas.
WFDD File photo
The Duke Energy Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County

Federal regulators will hear from the public tonight on Duke Energy’s plans to explore building nuclear reactors at its Belews Creek site.

Late last year, Duke applied for a federal permit to determine whether the site, which straddles Stokes and Forsyth counties, is suitable for multiple nuclear reactors. Thursday’s hearing is part of that review.

The meeting will include an update on the application from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, followed by feedback from the public.

The event comes just days after the Stokes County Board of Commissioners approved plans for a controversial hyperscale data center nearby. That project’s developer said he chose the site because it was close to Duke’s Belews Creek plant.

The hearing starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Building in Danbury.

April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle