Public to weigh in on Duke Energy's Belews Creek nuclear plans

Federal regulators will hear from the public tonight on Duke Energy’s plans to explore building nuclear reactors at its Belews Creek site.

Late last year, Duke applied for a federal permit to determine whether the site, which straddles Stokes and Forsyth counties, is suitable for multiple nuclear reactors. Thursday’s hearing is part of that review.

The meeting will include an update on the application from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, followed by feedback from the public.

The event comes just days after the Stokes County Board of Commissioners approved plans for a controversial hyperscale data center nearby. That project’s developer said he chose the site because it was close to Duke’s Belews Creek plant.

The hearing starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Building in Danbury.