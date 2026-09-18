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130 acres of farm, forest land conserved in Davidson County

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 18, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT
Landowners Tyler and Meghan Forrest said they wanted to conserve the property to ensure their son Luke and future generations could enjoy it.
Courtesy Three Rivers Land Trust
Landowners Tyler and Meghan Forrest said they wanted to conserve the property to ensure their son Luke and future generations could enjoy it.

More than 100 acres of farm and forest land along Abbotts Creek in Davidson County are now permanently protected from development.

Three Rivers Land Trust says a conservation easement has been placed on the 130-acre property, which includes more than half a mile of land along the creek and 56 acres of bottomland hardwood forest.

The trust says protecting the property will preserve wildlife habitat and help maintain water quality in Abbotts Creek and the broader Yadkin River Basin. The land will remain privately owned.

Funding for the project came from the North Carolina General Assembly.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle