High Point Police launch mental health crisis response team

The High Point Police Department is deploying a new alternative crisis response team to better address issues like homelessness, substance use, and mental health.

The help, outreach, prevention and engagement, or HOPE, team will include a licensed social worker and two crisis counselors.

They’ll identify and direct individuals to emergency housing, food assistance, addiction support, and more — resources that Chief of Police Curtis Cheeks says law enforcement isn’t equipped to provide.

"They don’t need a person with a badge and a gun to solve that problem," Cheeks says. "So we wanted to take some time and put in place something that was sustainable and that was a better approach for what we needed here in this community.”

Counselors also conduct behavioral health assessments using a HIPAA-compliant database to keep information private, even from patrol officers.

The goal is to provide frequent 911 callers with long-term help and reduce law enforcement intervention.

Officials say the team will also use non-police vehicles and wear green uniforms to distinguish themselves.

They'll will work both independently and alongside officers, depending on the situation.

For shared cases, Cheeks says HOPE team staff may take the lead if safety allows.