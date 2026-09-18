NCDOA holds series of forum for minority small business owners after elimination of HUB in budget

In the new state budget, North Carolina lawmakers eliminated the Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses, or the HUB office.

The HUB office was created in 1999 to help underrepresented businesses owned by women, people of color, and veterans to compete for state contracts.

The HUB Office worked closely with more than 6,000 businesses. Many firms received business training, developmental resources, and were put on an easy-to-access database with other vendors, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration (NCDOA).

Despite its elimination in the state budget, Administration Secretary Gabe Esparza wants to continue supporting small businesses by meeting their needs through North Carolina’s Small Business Enterprise program, which is now in the Division of Purchase and Contract within the NCDOA.

“While we mourn the loss of HUB, we want to make the most of this opportunity to continue to support small businesses that want to provide goods and services to state government,” said Esparza. “We’re asking business owners to let us know their needs and tell us what they’d like to see this program become. Small businesses are vital to our economy, and we want to do our part to uplift them and connect them to opportunities.”

To get that feedback, a first forum was already held at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro. Two more will be held this month in Charlotte and Greenville. Another is slated for next month at ReCity in Durham at 112 Broadway Street.