Rated 100% disabled by the VA? Veterans may still face a fight for Social Security disability

Veterans often assume that a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) guarantees automatic approval for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). However, experts warn that this is a dangerous misconception. The two federal programs rely on completely different legal definitions of disability, turning an already complex application process into an uphill battle for disabled veterans.

Compounding the challenge, a federal rule change enacted in 2017 means the Social Security Administration (SSA) is no longer required to consider a veteran’s VA disability rating when evaluating a claim.

The issue is especially critical in Eastern North Carolina. The region's massive military footprint—anchored by Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, MCAS Cherry Point in Havelock, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro—means thousands of service members transition into civilian life locally each year, giving the area a disproportionately high concentration of veterans living with severe, service-connected injuries.

Two Different Tests for Two Different Benefits

"There are two different tests for two different disability benefits," explains Blair Biser, a Senior Social Security Disability Attorney with the Deuterman Law Group and former member of the N.C. State Bar’s Social Security Disability Specialization Committee. "The VA decides how much your service-connected conditions impair you based on a percentage, and Social Security decides whether your medical conditions prevent you from performing any work under Social Security's rules. And the application and appeals processes are completely different."

While the VA tracks impairment by percentages, Social Security operates on a strict, all-or-nothing system: you are either considered entirely disabled or you are not.

The Pitfall of Incomplete Records

To win an SSDI claim, the burden of proof rests entirely on the veteran to ensure the government reviews every piece of medical evidence. However, standard VA medical files often leave out crucial documentation that Social Security administrative law judges look for.

"There's also some things like the compensation and pension exams that VA often sends clients or sends veterans out for," Biser says. "Those are generally not included in those standard VA records. [The SSA does] have to look at all the underlying evidence, all the compensation and pension exams that were done in furtherance of that VA plan, and then of course their ongoing treatment."

A common pitfall occurs after a veteran secures their 100% VA rating. Believing their fight for benefits is over, many stop going to the doctor as frequently—unknowingly sabotaging their Social Security claim. Ongoing, continuous medical treatment provides the exact proof necessary to satisfy Social Security's strict standards.

Regional Legal Protections & Concurrent Payouts

The legal landscape varies by region, but veterans in North Carolina do have some historic structural advantages.

"In our circuit, the Fourth Circuit, there was some very favorable decisions made regarding what judges, what administrative law judges within Social Security had to do before they could discount or dismiss a 100% VA rating or an unemployability rating from the VA," notes Biser.

The stakes to bridge the gap between these two systems are incredibly high, but so is the reward. A major misconception among veterans is that collecting benefits from one program will reduce the payouts of the other.

Unlike workers' compensation or private long-term disability policies, there are no financial offsets. Because veterans paid into the Social Security system via payroll taxes during their service, they have fully earned their coverage. Legally, qualified individuals can collect full, concurrent payouts from both federal programs simultaneously. Furthermore, qualifying for SSDI can grant disabled veterans critical dual healthcare access through Medicare alongside their existing VA healthcare.

As geopolitical instability rises and active-duty military personnel face increased exposure to hazardous environments overseas, legal experts urge any veteran rated 100% disabled or individually unemployable who cannot work to independently review their SSDI eligibility and maintain continuous medical care.

