Greensboro club owner and staff charged following deadly shooting

Alcohol Law Enforcement charged Club Orion owner Stephen Jones and four of his employees with allowing unlawful consumption of controlled substances and unlawful conduct. The club was the site of a fatal shooting in September.

Jones was also charged with one felony count of maintaining a business for controlled substances. According to his arrest warrant, the business was used to keep and sell marijuana. Additionally, Jones was given three misdemeanor counts of failure to superintend.

According to a statement from the state Department of Public Safety, security did not properly screen customers for firearms, including those involved in the gang-related shooting that killed 38-year-old Marvin Allen Watlington.

ALE agents also found that Watlington had been in a physical altercation the night before the shooting, which Club O staff and security let continue.

This is the second time Club O has been investigated for a shooting this year.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has suspended its permits.