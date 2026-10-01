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Meet WS/FCS Interim Superintendent Randy Bridges

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT
On his first day in the role, WS/FCS Interim Superintendent Randy Bridges held a press conference on Oct. 1, 2026.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
On his first day in the role, WS/FCS Interim Superintendent Randy Bridges held a press conference on Oct. 1, 2026.

The new interim superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has officially taken office.

At a press conference on his first day, Randy Bridges shared that he’s been a lifelong educator, working in various roles for over 40 years. He’s a big sports guy too, and says you’ll catch him at many of the district’s athletic events.

Also, this is not his first time serving in a temporary position like this. Since retiring in 2013, Bridges says he’s been an interim leader six times. But he doesn’t view himself as a placeholder.

“I know the business of school and teaching and learning and leadership and partnerships with the community and within the school system. So we want to keep those things going," Bridges said. "I’m not in a position where we're trying to hold the line because if you're doing that, I think you're taking your organization backwards.”

Plus, Bridges says there are big things to do this year. The school board will need to find the next permanent superintendent. And while the debt from the district’s financial crisis has been paid off, he says the finances will be an ongoing conversation.

Bridges says he’s going to begin visiting schools in the coming days to talk with principals about their successes and challenges.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz