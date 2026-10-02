Durham to receive N.C.'s first gay pride march historical marker

The state's first gay pride march will receive a North Carolina Highway historical marker Saturday in Durham.

Photo Courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Allan Troxler Papers, LGBTQ Collection, North Carolina Collection, Durham County Library Flyer that marks the first gay pride march in North Carolina held on June 27, 1981 in Durham.

The marker is set to celebrate North Carolina’s first gay rights march, which was sparked by an anti-gay attack about 45 years ago.

' Our Day Out ' was the first LGBTQ+ pride march in North Carolina June 27, 1981. About two months earlier, on April 12, 1981, a violent homophobic attack at Little River in Durham County resulted in the death of Ronald Antonevitch, a 46-year-old father. According to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, three other individuals were injured.

The attack marked a pivotal moment where the queer community in North Carolina faced extreme fear and retribution because of their sexual orientation.

Although Antonevitch was not part of the LGBTQ+ community, the attack was understood as being motivated by homophobic assumptions.

His death galvanized queer North Carolinians and the attack sparked immediate outrage. Vigils were held outside the Durham County Courthouse and activists were quick to host a march–signifying a shift from mourning into collective action.

The Marker commemorating 'Our Day Out' will be unveiled at 501 West Main Street in Durham around 10 a.m., near the Museum of Durham History.

The LGBTQ Center of Durham plans to host their Pride Parade after the unveiling of the historical marker at 12 p.m. at Duke University East Campus.