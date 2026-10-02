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Thousands of women composers have been erased from history. Who were they?

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 2, 2026 at 8:45 AM EDT

You probably know Bach and Beethoven, but how many women composers can you name? Opera singer Gabriella Di Laccio is on a mission to rewrite music history by recovering the work of women in music.

About Gabriella Di Laccio

Gabriella Di Laccio is a soprano, activist, and founder of Donne, one of the world's largest databases of women composers. She performs as a soloist across genres, and in 2025 she was awarded an MBE by the British Crown for her services to music and gender equality.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: How record collectors find lost music and preserve our cultural heritage

Related TED Talk: Songs that bring history to life

Copyright 2026 NPR
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TED Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner White is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour