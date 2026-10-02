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Voter registration deadline nears for NC midterm election

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
long voting line
Courtesy Adobe Stock
Voters must register by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 midterm election is fast approaching. Eligible voters who want to cast their ballot by mail or on Election Day need to register by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

Individuals with a North Carolina driver’s license or NCDMV identification card can submit their application online through the state DMV website, or in person at their local county board of elections.

Those who miss the cutoff can still register and vote. But they’ll need to do so during the early voting period at a polling site in their county. Once there, they’ll provide proof of address and show an acceptable form of photo ID. 

The early voting period begins Oct. 15 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 31. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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