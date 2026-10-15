Voting early? What Western North Carolina voters should know as polls open

Voters across North Carolina have until Halloween to beat the Election Day crowds.

Early, in-person voting for the Nov. 3 midterm opened Thursday, and sites stay open until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

During a briefing with reporters in Asheville’s Shiloh neighborhood earlier this week, Buncombe County Elections Director Corinne Duncan described early voting as the most flexible way to cast a ballot, noting that voters can choose any early voting site in their county and that same-day voter registration is available too.

“If you’re out shopping or doing errands, you can choose an early voting location that’s right near you,” Duncan said. “We’re open for 17 days, so there’s a long period where you can figure out what works best for you.”

Voters will be asked to show an acceptable photo ID. Those registering on the spot will also need proof of residence.

Hours vary by county

Each county sets its own early voting hours. All sites are open on at least one weekend day, and some counties offer more option. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has an early voting site search with every county’s locations and schedules.

This year’s ballot

The ballot includes an open U.S. Senate seat, every U.S. House seat in the state, the entire General Assembly and local races from sheriff to school board. Voters will also decide three proposed amendments to the state constitution dealing with property tax increases, the state income tax cap and voter photo ID.

The 11th Congressional District, which covers most of Western North Carolina, will have a new representative next year. Republican state Rep. Jennifer Balkcom of Henderson County is running to replace U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, who dropped out of the race in August. She faces Democrat Jamie Ager, a fourth-generation farmer, and Libertarian Travis Groo.

No two ballots are necessarily alike. Buncombe County alone has 32 versions. “What you vote on depends on where you live,” Duncan said. “So, find the one that applies to you.”

Sample ballots are on the state elections board’s voter search tool , and voters can print one and bring it to the polls.

Photo ID rules

Poll workers will ask for an acceptable photo ID, such as a North Carolina driver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. The state has the full list of identification options. Registered voters who don’t have one can get a free ID from their county elections office through the end of early voting. “It’s very quick,” Duncan said. “It only takes about 15 minutes.”

Voters who don’t have an ID at the polls can still cast a provisional ballot by filling out an exception form. The county elections board reviews those ballots.

Not registered? There’s still time

Eligible residents who aren’t registered, and voters who have moved within their county, can register or update their address at any early voting site. They’ll need an acceptable photo ID and proof of residence, such as a utility bill or bank statement. They also must have lived in the county at least 30 days before Election Day. Same-day registration isn’t available on Election Day.

Voting by mail

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Ballots need a copy of an acceptable photo ID or an exception form, and they must arrive by 7:30 p.m. Election Day. A postmark doesn’t count.

Until early voting ends, absentee ballots can be dropped off at any early voting site in the voter’s county or at the county elections office. On Election Day, the county elections office is the only option. Polling places won’t take them.

Election Day