Guilford County delays data center moratorium

Guilford County is delaying a decision on a six-month data center moratorium after hearing from residents Thursday.

The vast majority of speakers at the county’s public hearing said six months was too short. Several residents, including Bree Guerra, argued instead for a 32-month pause.

“Any regulation put in place surrounding this profit-driven industry is guaranteed to get challenged in court and challenged in many other ways,'" she said. "And as we all know, the courts and these systems take time. We're asking for 32 months in part to see what legal language by other communities will turn out to be the most effective."

In May, Northampton County became the first municipality in the state to adopt a 32-month moratorium. More than 50 jurisdictions have shorter pauses in place. But more recently, some local leaders have shown reluctance to follow suit.

Earlier this month, Forsyth County commissioners rejected a moratorium of any length, citing concerns about potential lawsuits from developers.

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said he was willing to postpone the vote, noting that no one had submitted formal proposals for new data centers.

The board is expected to revisit the issue Nov. 5.