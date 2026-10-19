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Greensboro shelves South Elm Pedestrian Plaza for 2026

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published October 19, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
A green street sign showing the intersection of East Washington Street and South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.
Rachel Moody
/
WFDD
Under the pilot-program, officials would have closed February One Place to Washington Street to traffic for about three months, with several other sections closed on the weekends.

Greensboro officials are delaying plans for the South Elm Pedestrian Plaza until next year.

Eric Chilton, the city’s strategic & crisis communications manager, said there won’t be major updates on the project as we head toward winter. When asked if there was a possibility the plaza could still happen this year, Chilton responded, “Not at this time.”

In a statement to WFDD, City Manager Trey Davis said Greensboro officials have been reviewing how other cities have implemented pedestrian streets. He said they’ll continue working with the community to evaluate potential options.

The three-month pilot program would have transformed parts of South Elm Street downtown into a car-free plaza starting in early August. But officials paused their plans after residents and businesses expressed concerns about deliveries, parking accessibility and safety.
Rachel Moody
Rachel Moody is from Wake Forest where she got her start in journalism as an intern for The Wake Weekly. Before joining WFDD, she was a reporter and producer for UNC-Chapel Hill’s student radio program Carolina Connection. Rachel’s work has been published by WFAE, WUNC, WRAL and more. In 2026, she was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for her podcast about body dysmorphia in boys and men. During her college career, she also wrote for The Daily Tar Heel’s opinion desk as an editorial board member and columnist.
See stories by Rachel Moody