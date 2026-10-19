Greensboro shelves South Elm Pedestrian Plaza for 2026

Greensboro officials are delaying plans for the South Elm Pedestrian Plaza until next year.

Eric Chilton, the city’s strategic & crisis communications manager, said there won’t be major updates on the project as we head toward winter. When asked if there was a possibility the plaza could still happen this year, Chilton responded, “Not at this time.”

In a statement to WFDD, City Manager Trey Davis said Greensboro officials have been reviewing how other cities have implemented pedestrian streets. He said they’ll continue working with the community to evaluate potential options.

The three-month pilot program would have transformed parts of South Elm Street downtown into a car-free plaza starting in early August. But officials paused their plans after residents and businesses expressed concerns about deliveries, parking accessibility and safety.