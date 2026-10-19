CMPD identifies officers tied to racist text message investigation, as fifth resigns

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Monday publicly identified seven officers connected to an investigation into racist text messages. Five have resigned, while two remain suspended without pay.

CMPD released the officers' personnel records days after Chief Estella Patterson publicly lambasted the officers accused of sharing racist text messages in a group chat she said went back years. The messages reportedly contained repeated uses of the N-word and a competition to see who could pull over the most Black drivers. In another message, an officer reportedly wrote that their texts sounded like "a clan rally."

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Patterson said six officers had been cited for termination, and that she hoped they would lose their jobs and never work in law enforcement again.

According to CMPD, those six officers are:



Mateo Juarez , hired in February 2024. He resigned Oct. 15 in lieu of termination.

, hired in February 2024. He resigned Oct. 15 in lieu of termination. Joseph Kelly , hired in February 2024. He resigned Oct. 11 in lieu of termination.

, hired in February 2024. He resigned Oct. 11 in lieu of termination. Alexander Larsen , hired in June 2023. He remains suspended without pay pending Civil Service Board review.

, hired in June 2023. He remains suspended without pay pending Civil Service Board review. Tredan Maronic , hired in February 2024. He resigned Oct. 13 in lieu of termination.

, hired in February 2024. He resigned Oct. 13 in lieu of termination. Matthew Osborn , hired in September 2023. He resigned Oct. 12 in lieu of termination.

, hired in September 2023. He resigned Oct. 12 in lieu of termination. Jeremiah Todman, hired in June 2022. He remains suspended without pay pending Civil Service Board review.

The officers were all hired between 2022 and 2024, and range in age from 24 to 31.

CMPD also identified former Officer Seth Elliot as being involved in the group chat. Elliot resigned from the department in August after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arrested him in connection with alleged misuse of the Flock Safety camera network.

It was that separate SBI investigation that uncovered the group text, which investigators then shared with CMPD after they examined Elliot's phone. The department opened its own investigation into the text messages and suspended the six other officers.

CMPD often does not publicly identify officers accused of misconduct while an internal investigation is underway. The department did not immediately respond Monday to questions about the current status of its investigation into the text messages.

Crime & Justice Chief on cops' racist texts: Department under review "As a Black woman who began my career here, in this very department," said CMPD Chief Estella Patterson, "it is especially painful and disheartening to hear concerns from our community about racism coming from within the ranks of this organization." Listen • 4:35

In a statement Monday, CMPD said it released the personnel records for the officers "to address misinformation regarding the officers' names," and "to prevent further misperceptions."

Under North Carolina law, certain basic personnel information about public employees — including names, dates of employment and disciplinary actions — is public. CMPD said state law prohibits the department from releasing employees' race or ethnicity, and state law protects more detailed personnel records from public disclosure.

Patterson has previously said the six officers cited for termination are of three different races, though she declined to specify.

Under Charlotte’s personnel rules, Patterson cannot fire sworn police officers on her own. She can recommend termination, but Charlotte’s Civil Service Board has the final say.

CMPD has initiated a broader review of its officers' body-worn cameras and officer communications, as well as hiring procedures, to look for racist or otherwise improper conduct and ensure that recruits meet the department's standards.