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Guilford voters to decide on quarter-cent sales tax

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST
"Enter Here" sign outside of a voting location in Greensboro
Rachel Moody
/
WFDD

This election, Guilford County voters will decide whether to implement a quarter-cent sales tax that could generate $19 million a year for teachers.

The tax would mean shoppers in Guilford County pay an extra quarter on every $100 of eligible purchases, which won’t include things like gas or groceries.

Officials estimate it would bring in roughly $30 million annually — the bulk of which would go toward teacher salary supplements. Guilford County Schools pays thousands less than Wake and Mecklenburg, and even trails Forsyth.

The Guilford County Schools Board of Education approved a resolution at a recent meeting saying the tax would help the district “recruit, retain and reward top talent who provide high-quality instruction and opportunities that the Guilford County Board of Education seeks to give every child in its county.”

Voters have rejected this same sales tax in several elections, though officials note the previous ballot language didn’t specify where the funding would go.

Now, it’s explicit: 70% for supplements, 18% for firefighter equipment, 8% for Guilford Technical Community College, and the rest for five municipalities.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz