‘Liberation’ brings the fight for women’s rights to Charlotte stage

Charlotte’s Three Bone Theatre opens its fifteenth season Friday with “Liberation,” a play that examines women’s fight for equality from the 1970s to the present day.

"Liberation," which won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play, is set in Ohio and follows six women who come together in a gym to challenge traditional gender roles and societal expectations. Director Donna Bradby said many of the issues explored in the production remain relevant today.

“A lot of the issues have to do with what we're fighting for now,” Bradby said. “We just lost Roe v. Wade, so we're fighting for abortion rights. They're fighting for equal pay. They're fighting for domestic rights in my home, that my husband will help me wash the dishes and do his part.”

The play runs about two hours and is written by Bess Wohl. It follows the daughter of one of the women as she reflects on how opportunities and expectations for women have evolved over the decades. Actor Valerie Thames said the themes of equality and advocacy resonate today.

“We need to be just as aggressive asking for equality, and that's what this play does,” Thames said. “It's very bold and challenging and beautiful and emotional, and it's an actor's dream.”

“Liberation” runs throughout the month of November at the Arts Factory.