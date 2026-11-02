© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘Liberation’ brings the fight for women’s rights to Charlotte stage

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:53 PM EST
Charlotte’s Three Bone Theatre opens its 15th season Thursday with 'Liberation', a play that explores women’s fight for equality from the 1970s to today.
Tim Coffey
Charlotte’s Three Bone Theatre opens its 15th season Thursday with 'Liberation', a play that explores women’s fight for equality from the 1970s to today.

Charlotte’s Three Bone Theatre opens its fifteenth season Friday with “Liberation,” a play that examines women’s fight for equality from the 1970s to the present day.

"Liberation," which won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play, is set in Ohio and follows six women who come together in a gym to challenge traditional gender roles and societal expectations. Director Donna Bradby said many of the issues explored in the production remain relevant today.

“A lot of the issues have to do with what we're fighting for now,” Bradby said. “We just lost Roe v. Wade, so we're fighting for abortion rights. They're fighting for equal pay. They're fighting for domestic rights in my home, that my husband will help me wash the dishes and do his part.”

The play runs about two hours and is written by Bess Wohl. It follows the daughter of one of the women as she reflects on how opportunities and expectations for women have evolved over the decades. Actor Valerie Thames said the themes of equality and advocacy resonate today.

“We need to be just as aggressive asking for equality, and that's what this play does,” Thames said. “It's very bold and challenging and beautiful and emotional, and it's an actor's dream.”

“Liberation” runs throughout the month of November at the Arts Factory.

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Arts & Culture ArtsThree Bone Theatre
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese