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Local Government Commission to decide town of Ronda's future

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:27 PM EST
Two Ronda officials sit at a desk.
Courtesy NC Department of State Treasurer
Ronda officials address the LGC.

The Local Government Commission, or LGC, will begin the formal process of deciding whether the town of Ronda in Wilkes County can be financially rehabilitated or if it should be dissolved.

In September, Ronda’s Board of Commissioners voted to dissolve its charter.

Now, the LGC is putting recovery back on the table.

The commission took over the Town’s finances about a month ago because of its “perilous financial conditions.”

But in a press release, State Treasurer Brad Briner, who chairs the LGC, said they owe residents a thorough and responsible review of every option.

According to an investigation by the Office of the State Auditor, potential steps toward recovery include reducing daily operating costs, finding consistent revenue sources, and addressing unpaid bills. The report ultimately recommended that the town leaders follow the LGC’s guidance given the critical state of its finances. 
Rachel Moody
Rachel Moody is from Wake Forest where she got her start in journalism as an intern for The Wake Weekly. Before joining WFDD, she was a reporter and producer for UNC-Chapel Hill’s student radio program Carolina Connection. Rachel’s work has been published by WFAE, WUNC, WRAL and more. In 2026, she was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for her podcast about body dysmorphia in boys and men. During her college career, she also wrote for The Daily Tar Heel’s opinion desk as an editorial board member and columnist.
See stories by Rachel Moody