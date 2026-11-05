Real people to share stories of overcoming hardships in new Mecklenburg County show

Mecklenburg County is holding an open audition for community members to tell their stories in a show that highlights resilience and raises awareness of mental health, substance use, and overcoming violence.

The county is looking for singers, spoken-word artists, and dancers for the latest edition of “This Is My Brave.” Dr. Ebony Rao is the Senior Health Program Manager for the Office of Violence Prevention with the county public health department and helps oversee the show.

“It's really important for us to be able to highlight the stories of individuals who have lived experience of overcoming challenges,” Rao said. "During a time right now when hope is sometimes scarce, it's really important for us to find ways to uplift these beautiful stories of resilience.”

Twenty people, including adults and youth, will be selected to perform in the show next year. As part of the audition, community members will have 15 minutes to showcase their piece — but if selected, their performance will be shaved down to five minutes.

“This Is My Brave” debuted in Arlington, Virginia, in 2014. Rao says the shows are a way to reduce stigma around mental health.

“Many individuals feel that after watching one of these “This Is My Brave Show” that they have the ability to go and get the help they may need,” Rao said.

An audition will be held this Saturday at the University City Regional Library from 10 to 2 p.m. Those interested in auditioning can register here. The county plans to host more auditions in the upcoming weeks.