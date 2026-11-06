© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After constitutional amendment passes, Guilford unsure on school funding ask

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley speaks at podium
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley

Guilford County Schools has requested $5.3 million from commissioners to help cover state-mandated teacher raises. But county leaders are hesitant to fulfill the ask.

The school district first made the request back in July, after the legislature passed historic salary increases for teachers.

The county budget had already been approved, but didn’t include enough funding to cover the raises, leaving the district with a deficit.

GCS Chief Financial Officer Tyler Beck reiterated the request at a recent commission meeting and explained the cuts they’ve already made.

“We closed bus routes. We’ve done the non-transport zone," Beck said. "I know everybody’s felt the increase in class sizes that we’ve had to do to reduce our staffing so that we can try to get to a balanced budget.”

Still, County Manager Victor Isler advised commissioners against approving the funding. He cited concerns about the next fiscal year in light of a newly approved constitutional amendment that will limit local governments’ abilities to raise property taxes.

School district officials will present a budget update at their next meeting on Nov. 10.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz