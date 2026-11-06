First Friday Arts: Bach to bluegrass, Charlotte's November arts scene bridges past and present

What can the past teach us about the present? That's a question running through several performances coming to Charlotte this month.

There's a new play revisiting the women's liberation movement of the 1970s, a concert exploring the enduring influence of Bach, and a banjo virtuoso challenging expectations of one of America's oldest musical traditions.

On this month's First Friday Arts panel, we heard from Lawrence Toppman, critic-at-large for The Charlotte Ledger; Joe Kendrick, programming director for WFAE; and Rubie Britt-Height, WFAE's director of community engagement.

They shared their arts and culture recommendations for November.

Lawrence's picks

"Liberation" @ Three Bone Theatre (Nov. 6-22)

Lawrence's first pick is Three Bone Theatre's production of "Liberation," which won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play.

Written by Bess Wohl, the play begins in 1970, when a group of women discuss how to advance the cause of women's liberation. Decades later, the daughter of one of those women tries to understand what happened to the movement, and why some promises went unfulfilled.

"I'm old enough to have lived through that period and remember it as a time of immense excitement and possibility," Lawrence says. "So I'm curious to see how the play explores that and where it feels, perhaps, we fell short."

Charlotte Symphony's "Bach 360" @ Booth Playhouse (Nov. 13-14)

The Charlotte Symphony continues its relatively new 360 series with a concert honoring the life and enduring influence of Johann Sebastian Bach.

The series takes its name from the unusual seating arrangement at Booth Playhouse, where audiences sit all around the orchestra — a kind of symphony-in-the-round, if you will.

But Lawrence says the name also refers to the program's approach to exploring a composer's life and music.

The series previously featured Mozart and Beethoven.

"I find these absolutely irresistible," Lawrence says. "Both Mozart and Beethoven were terrific."

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" @ Warehouse Performing Arts Center (Nov. 6-15)

For his final pick, Lawrence recommends Edward Albee's classic American drama "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center in Cornelius.

The three-act play, which premiered in 1962, is known for its intense portrayal of marriage, conflict and emotional cruelty.

Lawrence says Charlotte-area theater companies regularly stage contemporary plays, but it's less common to see them revisit classic dramas from the mid-20th century.

"As my dad used to say, it's a tough sit, because it's really heavy drama," Lawrence says, "but it's also extremely rewarding."

Joe's picks

Tray Wellington @ Unitarian Universalist Community of Charlotte (Nov. 14)

Joe's first pick is North Carolina banjo player Tray Wellington, who performs Nov. 14 as part of the Charlotte Folk Society's Front Porch Concert Series.

Wellington, a Wilkes County native and International Bluegrass Music Association Award winner, takes an unconventional approach to the banjo, incorporating jazz, hip-hop and other influences. His new album is called "Heart on the Table."

"He's about the only artist that I know that cites influences like Béla Fleck, John Coltrane, Doc Watson and J. Cole," Joe says. "And you can hear all of those influences in his music."

The concert begins at 7 p.m., with a jam session beforehand at 5:30 p.m.

Ellis Paul @ The Evening Muse (Nov. 27)

Joe's next pick is singer-songwriter Ellis Paul, who emerged from Boston's folk music scene in the early 1990s.

Paul built a decades-long career as a songwriter and storyteller, with a style Joe describes as "wry and wistful."

Paul's music has appeared in films including "Me, Myself & Irene" and "Shallow Hal." He's also recorded children's albums and published poetry.

"It's a pretty versatile and far-reaching catalog of music," Joe says.

Paul performs at The Evening Muse on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Kurt Vile & The Violators @ Neighborhood Theatre (Nov. 22)

Finally, Joe recommends a performance by Philadelphia singer-songwriter Kurt Vile, who comes to the Neighborhood Theatre on Nov. 22.

Vile was an early member of The War on Drugs before establishing a successful solo career. His latest album, "Philadelphia's Been Good to Me," is a tribute to his hometown.

"He's got these repetitive, meditative grooves, low-key hooks," Joe says, and he's been described as a "long-haired philosopher stoner," which Joe says captures the artist's musical personality.

Rubie's picks

Boney James Live @ Knight Theater (Nov. 14)

Rubie's first pick is a performance by multi-platinum saxophonist, composer and producer Boney James.

James has spent more than three decades crafting his signature blend of contemporary jazz, R&B and melodic grooves.

His latest release, "A Simple Man," is his 20th studio album and explores themes of life, reflection and simplicity.

Rubie says the album reflects James' desire to strip away distractions and focus on what matters most.

"I think we're kind of in that whole mindset these days as well," she says.

Boney James performs at Knight Theater on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.

"STOMP" @ Knight Theater (Nov. 17-19)

Rubie's next pick is "STOMP," the internationally acclaimed percussion show. The eight-member troupe creates music and choreography using ordinary objects — everything from brooms and garbage cans to matchboxes, wooden poles and hubcaps.

Rubie says the appeal comes from watching the performers transform everyday items into an energetic musical experience.

The show will be staged at Knight Theater from Nov. 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Yap Yè Iswà Festival @ Catawba Cultural Center, Rock Hill (Nov. 21)

For her final pick, Rubie recommends the annual Yap Yè Iswà Festival, a celebration of the Catawba Nation's history, culture and traditions.

Rubie says this will be her third year attending, and one of her favorite parts is watching traditional Catawba drumming and ceremonial dances.

And Rubie has a piece of advice for anyone hoping to sample the food.

"If you love fry bread, tacos and roasted corn, you gotta get there early because they sell out every year," she says.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Catawba Cultural Center in Rock Hill, and is free and open to the public.