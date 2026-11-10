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Veterans Day events planned in the Triad

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published November 10, 2026 at 2:42 PM EST
US soldiers saluting
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U.S. soldiers saluting

Veterans Day is Wednesday, and several communities across the Triad have scheduled events honoring service members.

The Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville will host its annual Veterans Day celebration. This free event begins at 11 a.m. and features local sports teams and military tributes.

Mount Airy is hosting a downtown parade that kicks off from Veterans Park at 9:30 a.m.

Memorial services will be held at the Yadkin County Marketplace in North Wilkesboro and outside the Town Hall in Boone. Both begin at 11 a.m.

Most government offices will be closed, and while the stock market will remain open, banks will be closed because it is a Federal Reserve holiday.
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff