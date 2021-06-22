GALLERY: Charlotte's Durag Festival Celebrates Black Culture On Juneteenth
1 of 9 — Lica Mishelle, co-founder of the Durag Festival, at the Deep Wave Day Party at Victoria Yards.
2 of 9 — A lyrical dancing performance at NASCAR Hall of Fame by freestyler Kelsey Medusa Edwards.
3 of 9 — Michaela Whittenberg (far right), founder of the Black-owned business Blacker the Berry Lemonade, describes her product as “homemade and handcrafted lemonade that add an extra touch of love to your memories.”
4 of 9 — Ashanti and Janice Ketchmore’s company Infinite Self aims to inspire and encourage others to begin or continue their self-love journey through words of affirmation, journaling, and planning.
5 of 9 — Greg Jackson, founder of Heal Charlotte, spoke about Black history and the importance of building integrity within communities.
6 of 9 — Anthony Skinner, founder of Talk Love, advocates for love, peace, and building of Black communities through God-given gifts.
7 of 9 — DJ Heff live on set at the Deep Wave Day Party.
8 of 9 — DJ Sativa (center) was one of the subjects in a series of portraits of Charlotte citizens at NASCAR Hall of Fame.
9 of 9 — The Deep Wave festival featured more than 10 dance acts.
Durag Fest is an annual celebration held in Charlotte to coincide with Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.
Events were held throughout the day on Saturday, June 19, at three separate locations: Victoria Yards, the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza and back at its original Camp North End location.