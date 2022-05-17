© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

NPR named a new Tiny Desk Contest winner. Here are our favorite Charlotte-area submissions

WFAE | By Eric Teel
Published May 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT

On Tuesday, NPR announced singer/songwriter Alisa Amador as the winner of the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest. Here at WFAE, we wanted to acknowledge some of best Charlotte-area submissions this year — and announce our local favorite!

We assembled a small panel of judges here at WFAE who watched and listened to dozens of submissions from our region. We were not unanimous in our decision, with quite a few videos garnering first place votes. We had to resort to a ranking system to determine an overall favorite.

In the end, Charlotte's ReeCee Raps took home top honors for us by a nose! This band is tight, and even though she’s sitting down, ReeCee is a commanding presence. This recording sounds like it could be on the radio right now.

ReeCee Raps DOAP Tiny Desk Submission

There were quite a few submissions we enjoyed this year. Here's a sampling of some of the best.

Karen Poole

KAREN POOLE NEVER ALONE TINY DESK

SVNNH

“Loser” - SVNNH (Live) for NPR Tiny Desk Contest 2022

Isaac & Adele

“Psalm 13” - Isaac & Adele - Tiny Desk Contest 2022

Nia J

Tiny Desk Contest 2022
alisa.JPG
Arts & Culture
RELATED: Announcing the winner of the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest
Bob Boilen

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Arts & Culture
Eric Teel
Eric Teel comes to WFAE with more than 30 years of public radio programming experience across a wide variety of formats.
See stories by Eric Teel