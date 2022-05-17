NPR named a new Tiny Desk Contest winner. Here are our favorite Charlotte-area submissions

On Tuesday, NPR announced singer/songwriter Alisa Amador as the winner of the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest. Here at WFAE, we wanted to acknowledge some of best Charlotte-area submissions this year — and announce our local favorite!

We assembled a small panel of judges here at WFAE who watched and listened to dozens of submissions from our region. We were not unanimous in our decision, with quite a few videos garnering first place votes. We had to resort to a ranking system to determine an overall favorite.

In the end, Charlotte's ReeCee Raps took home top honors for us by a nose! This band is tight, and even though she’s sitting down, ReeCee is a commanding presence. This recording sounds like it could be on the radio right now.

ReeCee Raps DOAP Tiny Desk Submission

There were quite a few submissions we enjoyed this year. Here's a sampling of some of the best.

Karen Poole

KAREN POOLE NEVER ALONE TINY DESK

SVNNH

“Loser” - SVNNH (Live) for NPR Tiny Desk Contest 2022

Isaac & Adele

“Psalm 13” - Isaac & Adele - Tiny Desk Contest 2022

Nia J