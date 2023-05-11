JCSU exhibit focuses on Negro National Baseball League — an often forgotten part of American history

It’s been just over 100 years since the Negro National League was founded as a way to organize Black baseball teams. Their players were not allowed to join major league teams, not because they were not talented enough but simply because of the color of their skin.

Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE Pitcher and Hall of Famer Andrew "Rube" Foster is credited with founding the Negro National League for Black baseball teams in 1920 is seen in this photo on display in the exhibit.

In a podcast, NPR host Scott Simon asked how could the major league be "major" without baseball's African American greats such as Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Rube Foster and numerous others. These baseball legends proved their athleticism in the National Negro League before large crowds year round. The NNL was founded in 1920, mainly by African American player and later Hall of Famer Andrew Rube Foster.

Johnson C. Smith University / Exhibition at Johnson C. Smith University focuses on the National Negro League baseball teams and its' players, who were not allowed to play in Major League Baseball until Jackie Robinson broke the color line in 1947 in his first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Since 1991, the Kansas City-based Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has preserved the history of these unsung American baseball heroes who faced numerous challenges to play the game they loved. The museum has created several national traveling exhibitions to highlight the players, their importance to the Black community and their impact on American society. This week, one of those exhibitions opened at Johnson C. Smith University.

Gwendolyn Glenn / Authentic signature of Buck Leonard, included in the JCSU Negro National League exhibition. Leonard, a North Carolina native, a first-baseman and top hitter was a key part of the Homestead Grays' dynasty of the 1930s and 1940s.

The exhibition focuses on this often-forgotten slice of American history and also on the Negro Baseball League’s connections to North Carolina — home to some baseball greats. JCSU archivist Brandon Lunsford talked to WFAE's All Things Considered host Gwendolyn Glenn about the NNL and the players' contributions to the game and American society.

Gwendolyn Glenn / Flyer advertising a NNL game featuring the Newark Eagles, a team that had a farm team in North Carolina called the Winston-Salem Giants.

The Negro Leagues Baseball exhibition is on display in JCSU’s James B. Duke Library through June 7.