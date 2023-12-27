Forget the Times Square ball drop: NC town will drop an 8-foot egg this New Year's Eve

New York City for New Year's? Meh. How about a new yolk series starting up right here in North Carolina?

The small town of Nashville, N.C., is making plans to lower an 8-foot egg this New Year's Eve to ring in the new year in it's first-ever "Egg Drop."

The event is sponsored by Braswell Family Farms, a local egg manufacturer based in the town, located about 46 miles east of Raleigh.

The company's president, Trey Braswell, said a friend proposed the idea a few years ago, and after letting the idea cook, he's excited to serve it up this New Year's Eve.

"Everybody around here is excited to have something like this to build up Nashville and Nash County," Braswell said. "My goal is that we provide a safe, healthy, wholesome, family-friendly and really fun event on New Year's Eve for families all around."

The 8-foot by 6-foot egg was created by Edwards, Inc. from steel, fabric and poly coating, with the intention that it last for decades as part of a town tradition.

The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. at The Nashville Junction in Nashville, with the egg drop taking place at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks. The event will also have food, music, and will collect food items for a local food bank.

The 8-foot egg is the latest quirky object dropped by North Carolina towns on New Year's Eve.

The town of Beaufort drops a pirate mannequin named Capt'n Shack, and the town of Marion drops a giant gold nugget.

Other items include a giant flea dropped by the town of Eastover, a giant pickle dropped by the town of Mount Olive, and a giant acorn dropped by the city of Raleigh.

Brasstown, N.C., garnered national attention for its annual "Opossum Drop," which involved lowering a live possum in a plexiglass container, but faced backlash from animal rights activists.

The tradition was retired in 2018 after the town of Andrews, N.C., held it for one year.