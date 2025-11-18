Nonprofit serving immigrant children halts programs, shifts to crisis support amid Border Patrol activity

The nonprofit ourBRIDGE for Kids has suspended its after-school programs after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were seen near its east Charlotte site Monday and again Tuesday morning. The organization, which serves hundreds of immigrant and first-generation children each day, says the safety concerns were significant enough to halt programming and redirect resources to families sheltering at home.

WFAE’s Julian Berger spoke with ourBRIDGE executive director Sil Ganzo about what happened and how the group is responding.

BERGER: You posted on social media that CBP agents were at ourBRIDGE’s east Charlotte site on Monday and Tuesday. Tell me what happened.

GANZO: On Monday morning, around 10 a.m., one of our staff members at the Charlotte Is Home Center noticed two unmarked trucks driving around our parking lot. They first came to our headquarters, then joined others at the community center. There were about 20 agents dressed in full military gear, and they wouldn’t leave.

The executive director of the senior living community that hosts ourBRIDGE programs eventually came out and asked them to leave — and they finally complied.

Today, Aldersgate placed security near our parking lot so agents couldn’t enter, but they did try.

BERGER: What is ourBRIDGE doing in response?

GANZO: We needed to decide whether to continue after-school programs — we usually welcome about 250 kids a day. We watched attendance Monday, but after CBP came to our sites again Tuesday morning, we chose to cancel programs until we feel it is safe to reopen.

We are shifting all efforts, funding and staff resources toward supporting families in their homes.

BERGER: After-school care is critical for many families. How are they coping now?

GANZO: Everyone is staying home. Families are prioritizing safety over going to work, the grocery store, even medical appointments. We’re encouraging parents to stay home if they can.

We’re receiving requests for food, hygiene items, pet supplies and specific baby formula. We’re coordinating deliveries so families can stay inside safely.

Parents also told us they need activity books to keep kids engaged and away from social media during this stressful time.

BERGER: A Charlotte City Council committee voted this week to increase support for immigrant organizations like yours. How would that funding help?

GANZO: It’s encouraging to see officials step up. This support is not just for ourBRIDGE — every frontline organization needs help right now.

We already had limited funding, and we were trying to push back against potential federal cuts.

Any funds that help us respond to this crisis are welcome, and I’m glad leaders recognize the need.

BERGER: What are families telling you about how they’re feeling?

GANZO: We’ve received calls, texts and messages asking whether it’s safe to send kids to school. At first, we told families it was a calculated risk and they should decide what’s best.

But after yesterday, we are saying: stay home if you can.

Of course, in our communities that leads to a snowball effect — families may fall behind on rent and bills. But the priority is keeping families together.

BERGER: What do you want the public to know about the immigrant community in Charlotte during this time?

GANZO: We’re not going anywhere. We’re part of this community. The narrative that CBP is “only looking for criminals” is simply not true. Agents are picking people up while they walk dogs, rake leaves, leave a store or go to work.

These are neighbors, parents and hard workers who have lived here for years. They make Charlotte better.