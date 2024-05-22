Charlotte's only nonprofit cinema announces major expansion on 2-year anniversary

Charlotte's only nonprofit movie theater on Wednesday announced a major expansion that will nearly double its footprint in east Charlotte.

The expansion of the Independent Picture House will include an event space and a fourth auditorium that will seat up to 145 people — making it the largest auditorium at the locally-owned arthouse cinema on Raleigh Street.

The new auditorium will also double as a live performance venue, said Executive Director Brad Ritter.

Staff will be able to remove seats and expand the stage to accommodate live musical acts, live musicians accompanying films, comedy acts, improv shows and even local theater.

"We want to make this space a lot more flexible than our current space, because we feel there's a need out there in the arts and nonprofit communities for a versatile space that we can offer," Ritter said.

The movie theater will build the auditorium and event space in a space currently occupied by the Charlotte Art League, which said last week it was downsizing and vacating its front gallery after falling behind on rent.

The Independent Picture House opened in June 2022 under the supervision of Ritter and Jay Morong, who previously worked at the historic Manor Twin Theatre on Providence Road.

When Regal Cinemas permanently closed the Manor in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ritter and Morong set out to create a new independent movie theater under local ownership.

"I've got goosebumps thinking about how far we've come," Ritter said on Wednesday. "The way the community has gotten behind us and supported us ... I think they understand the need of what we're doing."

The expansion will cost $725,000, and the local cinema has already secured 60% of the funds from members and community donors, said Claire Lechtenberg, director of development and marketing.

Lechtenberg said the cinema will focus on fundraising the remaining amount in the coming months. The new space should be ready to welcome audiences by mid-November 2024.

The movie theater will hold a formal presentation and celebration of the expansion plans from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at its building on Raleigh Street.