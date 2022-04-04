Charlotte's only independent cinema set to make its debut

When the Manor Theatre went dark in 2020, the city lost its last art house movie theater. Since then, cinemas nationwide have struggled to stay open as the pandemic has created a trend towards more at-home entertainment options.

Now, the Charlotte Film Society is making a big bet that people want to come back. They will soon open a three-screen, non-profit cinema specializing in independent films. Meet the folks behind The Independent Picture House.

Guests

Brad Ritter, president, Charlotte Film Society

Jay Morong, creative director, Charlotte Film Society and senior lecturer of Theatre and Film, Department of Theatre, UNC Charlotte