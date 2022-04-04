© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte's only independent cinema set to make its debut

Published April 5, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT
Rendering of The Independent Picture House in Charlotte

When the Manor Theatre went dark in 2020, the city lost its last art house movie theater. Since then, cinemas nationwide have struggled to stay open as the pandemic has created a trend towards more at-home entertainment options.

Now, the Charlotte Film Society is making a big bet that people want to come back. They will soon open a three-screen, non-profit cinema specializing in independent films. Meet the folks behind The Independent Picture House.

Guests

Brad Ritter, president, Charlotte Film Society

Jay Morong, creative director, Charlotte Film Society and senior lecturer of Theatre and Film, Department of Theatre, UNC Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
