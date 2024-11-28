© 2024 WFAE

Tapestry
These articles were excerpted from Tapestry, a weekly newsletter that examines the arts and entertainment world in Charlotte and North Carolina.

Charlotte's indie movie theater opens versatile fourth auditorium

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published November 28, 2024 at 7:51 AM EST
The Independent Picture House welcomes movie lovers into this 145-seat theater on Thanksgiving Day 2024.
Independent Picture House
/
Courtesy
The Independent Picture House welcomes movie lovers into this 145-seat theater on Thanksgiving Day 2024.

Charlotte's only independent movie theater is opening its fourth — and largest — auditorium this Thanksgiving Day, nearly doubling its footprint.

The new auditorium at the Independent Picture House will seat 145 people, said executive director Brad Ritter, and it's designed to be versatile. Staff can remove the first two rows of seating to create a stage.

"If we want to do something other than show movies, we'll have a nice big staging area where we can bring in live music acts or even dabble in theater or town halls," Ritter said.

The public will get their first look when the theater opens Thursday with screenings of "A Real Pain" (2024), "Conclave" (2024), and "Anora" (2024).

The expansion occupies space previously held by the Charlotte Art League, which remains in the building at 4237 Raleigh St., but in a smaller capacity.

Ritter said the cinema had fundraised about $715,000 against the expansion's anticipated cost of $795,000. He said the expansion includes an event space that will be ready to open in the coming weeks.

The Independent Picture House opened in June 2022 under the supervision of Ritter and Jay Morong. They previously worked together at the historic Manor Twin Theatre on Providence Road, which closed in 2020.

Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
