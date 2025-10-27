Demi Lovato to kick off 2026 “It’s Not That Deep” tour in Charlotte

Pop superstar Demi Lovato is hitting the road next year — and she’s starting in Charlotte.

The Grammy-nominated singer announced Monday that her new “It’s Not That Deep Tour” will open at Spectrum Center on April 8, 2026, marking the first stop on her 23-city North American run. Rising artist ADÉLA will join as a special guest.

The tour follows the release of Lovato’s ninth studio album, "It’s Not That Deep," which came out Friday and marks a return to her dance-pop roots.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m., with presales beginning earlier in the week. Fans can sign up at livemu.sc/demilovato.

The tour runs through May with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and other major cities.