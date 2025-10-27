© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Demi Lovato to kick off 2026 “It’s Not That Deep” tour in Charlotte

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
Demi Lovato will open her 2026 "It's Not That Deep Tour" at Charlotte's Spectrum Center.
Jane Dylan Cody
/
Handout
Demi Lovato will open her 2026 "It's Not That Deep" tour at Charlotte's Spectrum Center.

Pop superstar Demi Lovato is hitting the road next year — and she’s starting in Charlotte.

The Grammy-nominated singer announced Monday that her new “It’s Not That Deep Tour” will open at Spectrum Center on April 8, 2026, marking the first stop on her 23-city North American run. Rising artist ADÉLA will join as a special guest.

The tour follows the release of Lovato’s ninth studio album, "It’s Not That Deep," which came out Friday and marks a return to her dance-pop roots.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m., with presales beginning earlier in the week. Fans can sign up at livemu.sc/demilovato.

The tour runs through May with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and other major cities.
Tags
Arts & Culture Spectrum Center
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal