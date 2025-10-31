It's not for Halloween — it's Comic Con, where Black and Caribbean cosplayers find community

For 19 years, New York Comic Con (NYCC) has been the East Coast's most celebrated gala of geekdom. In 2024, the convention welcomed more than 200,000 attendees. In 2025, that number swelled by 50,000, making it the, or one of the, most highly attended conventions in the U.S.

From novice nerds to masters, every October, the Javits Center teems with enthusiasts attending author, actor and production company panels, autograph signings and fandom meetups. They play console and tabletop games, enter contests and spend their precious gold and silver coins on NYCC exclusives and trinkets. But, arguably, the most exciting thing about the event is seeing the thousands of people who bring their favorite book, comic, movie, television show or video game character to life through cosplay.

Isaac Campbell for NPR / "There's some crossover because Caribbean culture really makes you celebrate yourself and be very comfortable in your skin and always down to party and have a good time. I feel like that aligns well with cosplaying in general," said Maurice Grant. Kishel Browne (from left), Dimitri Grant, Brianna Streater, Taijah Edgecombe and Maurice Grant pose here for a photo at New York Comic Con 2024 dressed as characters from the anime series Demon Slayer.

Isaac Campbell for NPR /

Isaac Campbell for NPR /

Zayrha Rodriguez / NPR / NPR Attendees gather at New York Comic Con, held at the Javits Center in Manhattan, on Oct. 18, 2024.

Cosplayers are a community unto themselves, and at NYCC, the likelihood of passing by a fully functioning DIY transformer costume is as great as passing someone on the street who had a bodega bacon, egg and cheese sandwich for breakfast. Characters from classic horror movies, the DC Universe and Marvel are always popular choices, as are those from the Star Wars and Game of Thrones franchises. The anime community is well-represented too; fans in Chainsaw Man, Dan Da Dan, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia costumes can be seen sauntering down the halls, snapping selfies together.

Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR / "A way to express yourself here is by going to another world by different design. You can be a fantasy, be anything you want… It feels amazing. It's the best thing in the world to express yourself, to feel free, to have a great time. You know what? If you have a dream in life, chase it," said Daniel Thompson dressed as Static Shock.

Isaac Campbell for NPR /

Isaac Campbell for NPR / Meilani Ambrose as Momo from Dan Da Dan (from left), Leila Baez as Angel Dust from Hazbin Hotel and Isabella Harold as a Brazilian interpretation of the vocaloid, Hatsune Miku.

Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR / Cosplayers dance outside New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan on Oct. 18, 2024.

Finding your tribe within the denizens of cosplayers, when that tribe is a minority group often not expected to engage in the activity, is especially heartwarming. While it's true that these types of events are generally considered safe spaces that welcome geeks and nerds of all heritages, many Black and Caribbean cosplayers say the community at NYCC is nothing short of thrilling.

The mutual excitement is contagious, because more often than not, they tell NPR, they grew up isolated from their community at large because of their geeky and nerdy interests — as well as from cosplayers of other backgrounds. The people featured here hail from, or have roots in Barbados, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Haiti, the U.S. Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, Dominica, Saint Lucia and the Dominican Republic. Many speak of cosplay's power to build or strengthen family bonds and friendships or how it provides an outlet for escape. Seeing others, of all ages, who look like them at NYCC, takes an already electrifying experience to new heights. For four days, Black and Caribbean cosplayers can find each other. Their joy is a powerful affirmation of how glorious it feels to be seen by your scene.

Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR / Attendees dressed as a Power Ranger, a stormtrooper and Rogue from the "X-Men" franchise incorporated Puerto Rican flags into their costumes at New York Comic Con 2024.

Nikki Birch / NPR / NPR

Isaac Campbell for NPR /

Zayrha Rodriguez / "Growing up, I was, like, the Black nerd kid. Knowing the fact that I found people who are like me who have, like, the same interests is actually pretty fun. And I'm gonna be honest: I have never even thought about cosplaying before," said Kyle Mallett, posed here (from left) for a photo with Kris Mallett, Aiden Graves, Hailey Barnett and Jessica Johnson dressed as characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Isaac "Soup" Campbell is a photographer based in New York City. You can see more of Isaac's work on Instagram at @moresoupplease.

Copyright 2025 NPR