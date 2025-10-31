Are you a SNAP recipient? Where to find resources in the Charlotte area

Para leer en español, haz clic aquí.

As the federal government shutdown continues, many federal employees will miss paychecks, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are temporarily suspended. In North Carolina, about 1.4 million residents depend on SNAP assistance. In Mecklenburg County, that number is around 140,000.

To help those who will not get their benefits this month, WFAE has compiled this list of resources. Food banks are gearing up for the increased need, but are not able to fully replace SNAP benefits. For those who can help by making donations of food or money, we’ve also included links on how to do that.

North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY

Farmers Markets

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 1, Mecklenburg County SNAP users can receive $50 in SNAP tokens to be used at participating farmers markets. The tokens can be used to buy fresh produce and other SNAP-eligible food at these markets.

This is a temporary program led by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food Policy Council, with Mecklenburg County Public Health. Funding is limited and available as a one-time payment to SNAP users on a first-come, first-served basis.

To receive the tokens, show your SNAP/EBT card and a photo ID to the market manager or at the SNAP table at the market.



Charlotte Regional Market: 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Address: 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte

Address: 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte Davidson Market: 9 a.m.–noon Saturdays

Address: 120 S. Main St., Davidson, N.C.

Address: 120 S. Main St., Davidson, N.C. Matthews Community Market: 8 a.m.–noon Saturdays

Address: 188 N. Trade St., Matthews, N.C.

Address: 188 N. Trade St., Matthews, N.C. South End Market: 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturdays

Address: 2000 South Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C.

Address: 2000 South Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C. Uptown Market: 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Address: 300 S. Davidson St., Charlotte

Seventh Day Adventist Church Charlotte Central

In a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Seventh Day Adventist Church Charlotte Central in east Charlotte provides free groceries Mondays and Tuesdays from 2–4 p.m. Registration is required on site, with a photo ID and proof of household income.

Address: 4620 East W.T. Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28215

Hours: Mondays and Tuesdays, 2–4 p.m.

Call: (862) 588-3870

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina offers free food at numerous sites throughout Charlotte.

Click here to see a list of pantries and their hours of operation.

Nourish Up

Nourish Up offers a week’s worth of groceries for pick-up and delivery. Families can receive groceries up to 12 times in one year. Pantries are located at different locations in the Charlotte area.

Click here to see the closest pantry to where you live.

Camino Health Center

Camino Health Center, located in northeast Charlotte, provides free groceries.

Address: 133 Stetson Drive, Charlotte, N.C.

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Click here to apply.

Hearts & Hands Food Pantry

Address: 4040B Chesapeake Drive, Charlotte, N.C.

Appointment-only mobile food pantry. Emergency food assistance services are available through both pickup and delivery. Just make an appointment via their website.

Call: (980) 292-0357

Text: (980) 292-0010

Email: help@heartsandhandsfoodpantry.com

The Bulb Mobile Market

The Bulb Mobile Market is a free mobile market open to everyone.

To view where the market schedule to see when and where the market will be near you, click here .

Contact: lisa@thebulbgallery.org

Galilee Ministries of East Charlotte

No referral is needed to access Lydia’s Pantry at Galilee. To learn more, click here .

Address: 3601 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC

Hours: Monday - Thursday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (704) 900- 5210

CABARRUS COUNTY

Cooperative Christian Ministry provides food at the following locations:



GASTON COUNTY

Gaston Cares provides lists in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole of food pantry locations across the county.

Residents who receive SNAP benefits can continue using their EBT cards where accepted. The ebtEDGE app allows users to check benefit balances. The county DSS is also continuing to process new applications, renewals, and changes.

UNION COUNTY

Community Shelter of Union County

Address: 160 Meadow St., Monroe, NC 28110

Phone: 704-289-5300

The Community Shelter Soup Kitchen provides three meals daily:



Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.

Lunch: Noon–1 p.m.

Dinner: 6–7 p.m.

A drive-thru pantry is also available on the third Tuesday of every month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Common Heart

Monthly morning pantries are open to everyone with no eligibility requirements. Click here for details.

Loaves and Fishes of Union County

South Carolina

Harvest Hope https://www.harvesthope.org/get-help

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

Middle Tyger Community Center https://www.middletyger.org/food-pantry

YORK COUNTY

Heavenly Food Pantry https://www.cbcrh.com/page/heavenly-food-pantry

HOPE of Rock Hill https://www.hopeofrockhill.com/get-help.html

PATH https://www.pathyork.org/services-1

Ways to help

MECKLENBURG COUNTY

Hope Street Food Pantry

Address: 4100 Johnston Oehler Road

Donations are accepted at Hope Street Food Pantry anytime in the gray donation shed on the right side of the entrance.

The pantry is currently accepting dry beans, canned tuna, canned chicken, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soup, oatmeal, grits, dry pasta, pasta sauce, and rice.

To learn more about ways you can help, click here .

Care Ring Food Pantry

Address: 1514 N. Graham Street

Drop off donations are accepted anytime on Monday between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The pantry is accepting brown rice, quinoa, whole grain pasta, lentils, nuts, seeds, canned salmon, canned tuna, canned vegetables, canned fruits in juice or water, olive oil, whole-grain crackers and more.

To view a comprehensive list of items needed, click here .

Reeder Memorial Baptist Church Food Pantry

Address: 3717 Beatties Ford Rd

For donation drop off times, call 704-802-9548.

Click here to view Reeder Memorial Baptist Church’s Food Pantry Amazon Wishlist.

Jamil Niner Student Pantry

Address: 1224 John Kirk Drive

Donation drop off times for food items are Tuesday & Thursday from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

All non-food items can be dropped off any time during business hours in the Donation Drop Box next to the garage door at the end of the driveway.

GASTON COUNTY

Gaston County has opened several collection sites for nonperishable food donations. Items can be dropped off during regular business hours at the following locations:



Gaston County Administration: 128 W. Main Ave., Gastonia

Department of Social Services (DSS): 330 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Way, Gastonia

Public Health Department: 991 W. Hudson Blvd., Gastonia

Public Library: 1555 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia

Citizens Resource Center: 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy., Dallas

Gaston Cares will host two food drives at the Gaston Farmers Market (410 E. Long Ave., Gastonia) on Friday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.