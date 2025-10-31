Are you a SNAP recipient? Where to find resources in the Charlotte area
As the federal government shutdown continues, many federal employees will miss paychecks, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are temporarily suspended. In North Carolina, about 1.4 million residents depend on SNAP assistance. In Mecklenburg County, that number is around 140,000.
To help those who will not get their benefits this month, WFAE has compiled this list of resources. Food banks are gearing up for the increased need, but are not able to fully replace SNAP benefits. For those who can help by making donations of food or money, we’ve also included links on how to do that.
North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY
Farmers Markets
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 1, Mecklenburg County SNAP users can receive $50 in SNAP tokens to be used at participating farmers markets. The tokens can be used to buy fresh produce and other SNAP-eligible food at these markets.
This is a temporary program led by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food Policy Council, with Mecklenburg County Public Health. Funding is limited and available as a one-time payment to SNAP users on a first-come, first-served basis.
To receive the tokens, show your SNAP/EBT card and a photo ID to the market manager or at the SNAP table at the market.
- Charlotte Regional Market: 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturdays
Address: 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte
- Davidson Market: 9 a.m.–noon Saturdays
Address: 120 S. Main St., Davidson, N.C.
- Matthews Community Market: 8 a.m.–noon Saturdays
Address: 188 N. Trade St., Matthews, N.C.
- South End Market: 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturdays
Address: 2000 South Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C.
- Uptown Market: 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturdays
Address: 300 S. Davidson St., Charlotte
In a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Seventh Day Adventist Church Charlotte Central in east Charlotte provides free groceries Mondays and Tuesdays from 2–4 p.m. Registration is required on site, with a photo ID and proof of household income.
Address: 4620 East W.T. Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hours: Mondays and Tuesdays, 2–4 p.m.
Call: (862) 588-3870
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina offers free food at numerous sites throughout Charlotte.
Click here to see a list of pantries and their hours of operation.
Nourish Up offers a week’s worth of groceries for pick-up and delivery. Families can receive groceries up to 12 times in one year. Pantries are located at different locations in the Charlotte area.
Click here to see the closest pantry to where you live.
Camino Health Center, located in northeast Charlotte, provides free groceries.
Address: 133 Stetson Drive, Charlotte, N.C.
Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
Click here to apply.
Address: 4040B Chesapeake Drive, Charlotte, N.C.
Appointment-only mobile food pantry. Emergency food assistance services are available through both pickup and delivery. Just make an appointment via their website.
Call: (980) 292-0357
Text: (980) 292-0010
Email: help@heartsandhandsfoodpantry.com
The Bulb Mobile Market is a free mobile market open to everyone.
To view where the market schedule to see when and where the market will be near you, click here.
Contact: lisa@thebulbgallery.org
No referral is needed to access Lydia’s Pantry at Galilee. To learn more, click here.
Address: 3601 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Hours: Monday - Thursday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
To make an appointment, call (704) 900- 5210
CABARRUS COUNTY
Cooperative Christian Ministry provides food at the following locations:
- Bethel Baptist Church Helping Hands Food Pantry – Kannapolis – drive up – M and Th 9am-1pm
- North Kannapolis Baptist Church Food Pantry – Wednesdays from 9am-11am
- West Point Baptist Church Kannapolis Food Pantry – Saturdays from 9am-11:30am
- Bethel Church of Midland Feed the Souls Food Pantry – Midland – 2nd Saturday of each month – 8am-11am
- Westford Methodist Church Cupboard of Love Food Pantry – Concord – drive-thru pantry on Saturdays from 9am-12pm or 1st 25 families
GASTON COUNTY
Gaston Cares provides lists in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole of food pantry locations across the county.
Residents who receive SNAP benefits can continue using their EBT cards where accepted. The ebtEDGE app allows users to check benefit balances. The county DSS is also continuing to process new applications, renewals, and changes.
UNION COUNTY
- Address: 160 Meadow St., Monroe, NC 28110
- Phone: 704-289-5300
The Community Shelter Soup Kitchen provides three meals daily:
- Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon–1 p.m.
- Dinner: 6–7 p.m.
A drive-thru pantry is also available on the third Tuesday of every month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. Click here to learn more.
Monthly morning pantries are open to everyone with no eligibility requirements. Click here for details.
South Carolina
Harvest Hope https://www.harvesthope.org/get-help
SPARTANBURG COUNTY
Middle Tyger Community Center https://www.middletyger.org/food-pantry
YORK COUNTY
Heavenly Food Pantry https://www.cbcrh.com/page/heavenly-food-pantry
HOPE of Rock Hill https://www.hopeofrockhill.com/get-help.html
PATH https://www.pathyork.org/services-1
Ways to help
MECKLENBURG COUNTY
Hope Street Food Pantry
Address: 4100 Johnston Oehler Road
Donations are accepted at Hope Street Food Pantry anytime in the gray donation shed on the right side of the entrance.
The pantry is currently accepting dry beans, canned tuna, canned chicken, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soup, oatmeal, grits, dry pasta, pasta sauce, and rice.
To learn more about ways you can help, click here.
Care Ring Food Pantry
Address: 1514 N. Graham Street
Drop off donations are accepted anytime on Monday between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The pantry is accepting brown rice, quinoa, whole grain pasta, lentils, nuts, seeds, canned salmon, canned tuna, canned vegetables, canned fruits in juice or water, olive oil, whole-grain crackers and more.
To view a comprehensive list of items needed, click here.
Reeder Memorial Baptist Church Food Pantry
Address: 3717 Beatties Ford Rd
For donation drop off times, call 704-802-9548.
Click here to view Reeder Memorial Baptist Church’s Food Pantry Amazon Wishlist.
Jamil Niner Student Pantry
Address: 1224 John Kirk Drive
Donation drop off times for food items are Tuesday & Thursday from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
All non-food items can be dropped off any time during business hours in the Donation Drop Box next to the garage door at the end of the driveway.
GASTON COUNTY
Gaston County has opened several collection sites for nonperishable food donations. Items can be dropped off during regular business hours at the following locations:
- Gaston County Administration: 128 W. Main Ave., Gastonia
- Department of Social Services (DSS): 330 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Way, Gastonia
- Public Health Department: 991 W. Hudson Blvd., Gastonia
- Public Library: 1555 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia
- Citizens Resource Center: 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy., Dallas
Gaston Cares will host two food drives at the Gaston Farmers Market (410 E. Long Ave., Gastonia) on Friday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.