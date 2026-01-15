Thousands gather in Charlotte area to greet monks walking for peace

A group of Buddhist monks is traveling through the Charlotte region this week as part of a 2,300-mile “Walk for Peace” from Texas to Washington, D.C.

Nearly two dozen monks began the journey in October at their Buddhist temple in Fort Worth. They are expected to arrive at the White House next month with a message of unity and kindness.

The monks crossed into North Carolina Wednesday afternoon, around 3 p.m. Hundreds of people waited for them at Miller’s Flea Market in Pineville.

Angel Green stood in the crowd for over an hour with her daughter.

“I think this is really important right now during this time of division in our country to find ways to ground and have moments of peace,” Green said.

Sarah Abushakara also attended with her dog after following the monks’ journey online.

“I’ve been following this journey, and I think that our country and world is just in a place where everyone’s starved for compassion and peace and love and kindness,” Abushakara said.

The monks continued north along Nations Ford Road and South Boulevard before stopping for the night at Marion Diehl Recreation Center on Tyvola Road.

Elle Galarano came with her neighbor and was among thousands of people who gathered to see the monks.

“I felt really strongly about their message and I wanted to be here to show and have bodies showing support,” Galarano said.

Fong Lee drove from Statesville with her husband, who recently had surgery.

“First time in my life, they said for peace, me and my husband, he just had surgery, he wanted to come see, we didn’t know the crowd out there, so we’re so happy,” Lee said.

Mona Dougani / WFAE Fong Lee purchased a T-shirt to support the monks' Walk for Peace

The monks were checked by doctors, then offered blessings and spoke to the crowd.

“Just one word, peace,” one monk said. “And we don’t want it to end whenever this journey finishes in Washington, DC, because it took so much effort and energy and sacrifice.”

The monk spoke about the importance of meditation and creating peace from within.

“One, two, three. Today is going to be my peaceful day,” he said. “That voice, that sound is very powerful.”

After resting overnight, the monks continued their walk Thursday morning. Dozens of people waited at the intersection of The Plaza and Matheson Avenue.

Joseph Loyd / WFAE Monks walk through Charlotte on Jan. 15, 2026.

Natalie Rath attended with her aunt. Both are Cambodian.

“This is something we grew up with,” Rath said. “My family and I grew up going to Buddhist temples, volunteering every other day, so it’s really great to see people learning about this.”

The monks made a lunchtime stop at Sugar Creek Recreation Center, where hundreds of people gathered, including Julie Han from Myanmar.

“2026, it’s been a new year with a lot of news around the world,” Han said. “I’m Myanmar and I’m from Myanmar, so there’s a lot of things going on, so we need peace, internally and externally.”

Muriel Magloire drove from Concord to see the monks for a second time. She first saw them on New Year’s Eve in Snellville, Georgia.

“I just think their presence does bring their awareness, which is their mission,” Magloire said. “It makes us stop and watch and listen to their message.”

The monks are resting at ZMAX Dragway in Concord Thursday night before continuing north Friday morning.