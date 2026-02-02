© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra director wins Grammy Award

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 2, 2026 at 9:05 AM EST

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Music Director Kwamé Ryan won his first Grammy Award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, taking home Best Opera Recording for Heggie: Intelligence, recorded with the Houston Grand Opera.

Ryan attended the ceremony in Los Angeles and reflected on the significance of the moment, particularly as a Black conductor in a field where representation remains limited.

“Speaking for myself personally as a Black conductor, we’re a small demographic,” Ryan said. “But getting less so one generation at a time — and moments like these can be so inspirational for the people who will follow.”

With the win, Ryan becomes the first music director in the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s history to receive a Grammy Award.
Arts & Culture
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports