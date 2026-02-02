Charlotte Symphony Orchestra director wins Grammy Award

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Music Director Kwamé Ryan won his first Grammy Award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, taking home Best Opera Recording for Heggie: Intelligence, recorded with the Houston Grand Opera.

Ryan attended the ceremony in Los Angeles and reflected on the significance of the moment, particularly as a Black conductor in a field where representation remains limited.

“Speaking for myself personally as a Black conductor, we’re a small demographic,” Ryan said. “But getting less so one generation at a time — and moments like these can be so inspirational for the people who will follow.”

With the win, Ryan becomes the first music director in the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s history to receive a Grammy Award.

