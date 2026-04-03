First Friday Arts: Charlotte SHOUT!, powerful plays and big-name concerts this April

Spring is in full swing in Charlotte — and so is the arts and culture scene.

One of Charlotte's largest arts and culture festivals — Charlotte SHOUT! — returns this weekend, but there's plenty other events coming up this month too.

Local arts and theater writer Jesse Boykin Kimmel and Ashley Mahoney of Axios Charlotte joined the WFAE First Friday Arts panel to look at some of the city's notable art and culture offering ahead this April.

Jesse's picks

“The Lifespan of a Fact” @ Davidson Community Players

This sharp, funny play explores the tension between truth and interpretation in journalism, as a seasoned writer clashes with a young fact-checker over the details of an essay. Based on a real-life story, it digs into questions of objectivity that still feel incredibly relevant today. “It’s a timely exploration of something we’re all wrestling with,” Jesse says.

“The Velveteen Rabbit” @ Matthews Playhouse (opens April 24)

This classic children’s story follows a stuffed rabbit who dreams of becoming real through the love of a child. First published more than a century ago in 1922, it’s a timeless tale — and a great opportunity to bring kids to the theater. The production runs at the Fullwood Theatre in Matthews.

Ashley’s picks

This citywide festival brings together art, music, food and ideas across uptown Charlotte. There are free and ticketed events, making it easy to plan anything from a family outing to a date night. One highlight: “Easter Eggs on Parade,” featuring large-scale egg sculptures by local artists near the Mint Museum, Bechtler and Gantt. “You have to take it in small bites — but just go and have a good time,” Ashley says.

Eric Church @ Spectrum Center (April 4)

Country star Eric Church — and part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets — is back in town for a big arena show this weekend.

Bruno Mars @ Bank of America Stadium (April 29)

Looking ahead to later this month, Bruno Mars brings a massive stadium show to Charlotte, offering fans a high-energy, outdoor concert experience.

Greater Charlotte Book Crawl (through April 30)

This monthlong event invites readers to visit 25 local bookstores across the region, collecting stamps along the way in a “passport.” The more stops you make, the more prizes you can win — all while supporting Charlotte’s independent book scene. “There are so many wonderful local bookstores around town,” Ashley says.