© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Friday Arts: Charlotte SHOUT!, powerful plays and big-name concerts this April

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published April 3, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT
Artist Treazy Treaz works on a mural at the entrance of "Luminous Lane" on East 3rd Street on March 29, 2023. The alleyway runs from 3rd to 4th streets.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Artist Treazy Treaz works on a mural at the entrance of "Luminous Lane" on East 3rd Street as part of the Charlotte SHOUT! Festival in March 2023.

Spring is in full swing in Charlotte — and so is the arts and culture scene.

One of Charlotte's largest arts and culture festivals — Charlotte SHOUT! — returns this weekend, but there's plenty other events coming up this month too.

Local arts and theater writer Jesse Boykin Kimmel and Ashley Mahoney of Axios Charlotte joined the WFAE First Friday Arts panel to look at some of the city's notable art and culture offering ahead this April.

Jesse's picks

“The Lifespan of a Fact” @ Davidson Community Players

This sharp, funny play explores the tension between truth and interpretation in journalism, as a seasoned writer clashes with a young fact-checker over the details of an essay. Based on a real-life story, it digs into questions of objectivity that still feel incredibly relevant today. “It’s a timely exploration of something we’re all wrestling with,” Jesse says.

“The Velveteen Rabbit” @ Matthews Playhouse (opens April 24)

This classic children’s story follows a stuffed rabbit who dreams of becoming real through the love of a child. First published more than a century ago in 1922, it’s a timeless tale — and a great opportunity to bring kids to the theater. The production runs at the Fullwood Theatre in Matthews.

Ashley’s picks

Charlotte SHOUT! Festival (April 3 - 19)

This citywide festival brings together art, music, food and ideas across uptown Charlotte. There are free and ticketed events, making it easy to plan anything from a family outing to a date night. One highlight: “Easter Eggs on Parade,” featuring large-scale egg sculptures by local artists near the Mint Museum, Bechtler and Gantt. “You have to take it in small bites — but just go and have a good time,” Ashley says.

Eric Church @ Spectrum Center (April 4)

Country star Eric Church — and part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets — is back in town for a big arena show this weekend.

Bruno Mars @ Bank of America Stadium (April 29)

Looking ahead to later this month, Bruno Mars brings a massive stadium show to Charlotte, offering fans a high-energy, outdoor concert experience.

Greater Charlotte Book Crawl (through April 30)

This monthlong event invites readers to visit 25 local bookstores across the region, collecting stamps along the way in a “passport.” The more stops you make, the more prizes you can win — all while supporting Charlotte’s independent book scene. “There are so many wonderful local bookstores around town,” Ashley says.

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Arts & Culture First Friday ArtsMatthews PlayhouseCharlotte SHOUT!Davidson Community Players
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal