Charlotte water restrictions continue during statewide drought

Charlotte Water declared mandatory restrictions on May 15 to reduce overall water use by 5% to 10%. As of last week, it had surpassed its target by more than 5%.

Charlotte Water issued 84 violations to customers for restricted water use as of last Friday. Each carried a fine starting at $100 and increasing for repeated offences. They’ve also approved 23 exceptions for water use in specific circumstances, including health and safety concerns and critical business operations.

Despite recent above-average rainfall, drought persists in the Charlotte area, and the city’s mandatory water restrictions remain in effect, prohibiting optional activities such as filling pools and operating ornamental fountains.