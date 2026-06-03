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Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Charlotte water restrictions continue during statewide drought

WFAE | By David Anderson Montes Lara
Published June 3, 2026 at 6:11 PM EDT
A sprinkler watering plants
Pixabay
A sprinkler watering plants

Charlotte Water declared mandatory restrictions on May 15 to reduce overall water use by 5% to 10%. As of last week, it had surpassed its target by more than 5%.

Charlotte Water issued 84 violations to customers for restricted water use as of last Friday. Each carried a fine starting at $100 and increasing for repeated offences. They’ve also approved 23 exceptions for water use in specific circumstances, including health and safety concerns and critical business operations.

Despite recent above-average rainfall, drought persists in the Charlotte area, and the city’s mandatory water restrictions remain in effect, prohibiting optional activities such as filling pools and operating ornamental fountains.

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Energy & Environment drought
David Anderson Montes Lara
David Anderson is a summer climate reporting intern at WFAE and a student at Davidson College studying Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Communications. He served as Managing Editor and Web editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by David Anderson Montes Lara