-
More than half of North Carolina’s 100 counties are experiencing drought as fall begins with unseasonably hot weather. Forty-eight counties, including…
-
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has unseated its chief, accusing him of using his office for personal gain. Meanwhile, a South Carolina man who kept…
-
Crews are treating roads with salt brine and attaching snowplows to trucks ahead of what could be the region's first snowstorm of 2017. As of Thursday…
-
As dry conditions move east from North Carolina's mountains, five counties are now in an 'exceptional' drought - the highest level as determined by the…
-
Updated 4:50 p.m.Many of the boat ramps on Lake Wylie and Lake Norman are now closed as the region's drought persists. Duke Energy announced new closings…
-
With mere days to go before the election, a federal judge in Winston-Salem is hearing arguments over the cancelations of up to 4,500 voter registrations…
-
More than 3,000 people were at Winthrop University in Rock Hill Saturday to hear Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The Vermont Senator is…
-
Charlotte TalksMonday, August 10Despite a wet spring, Charlotte, and much of North Carolina, is in drought – in fact – the worst drought since 2011. The effect of this…
-
For the first time since 2012, a substantial part of North Carolina entered the first stages of drought this month, including Mecklenburg County.North…