© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte City Council approves 10% firefighter pay increase

WFAE | By Clara Ottati
Published June 3, 2026 at 6:18 PM EDT
Charlotte firefighters gained a 10% increase in wages for the 2027 fiscal year.
Clara Ottati
/
WFAE
Charlotte firefighters will receive a 10% wage increase in the 2027 fiscal year.

Charlotte City Council has approved a 10% pay raise for firefighters, bringing their wages in line with police officers. The raise will add more than $4.4 million to the original budget.

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said he is grateful for the decision, noting that pay parity with police has been a top priority for the department.

“Pay parity with police is our number one priority, and I’m very thankful to City Council for their vote to keep us with pay parity with police,” Johnson said.

The city’s original budget proposal included a 7% wage increase for firefighters, lower than the 10% increase planned for police officers.

City Council members said the initial discrepancy was due to a greater need to recruit police officers, as vacancy rates are higher in the police department than in the fire department.

Chief Reginald said equalizing the pay raises reflects the importance of all branches of public safety.

"The fire department is right there with the police and emergency medical services," Reginald said. "There is no public safety conversation without the fire department."

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Politics
Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati