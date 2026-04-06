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Tapestry
These articles were excerpted from Tapestry, a weekly newsletter that examines the arts and entertainment world in Charlotte and North Carolina.

'It's wonderful': Charlotte SHOUT! draws kings and queens to First Ward Park

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published April 6, 2026 at 5:49 AM EDT
Community members gather in First Ward Park for the annual Charlotte Shout Festival.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Art lovers gather in First Ward Park for the 2026 Charlotte SHOUT! Festival.

If you drove by uptown Charlotte over the weekend, you might have spotted a crowd of people dancing in First Ward Park. That’s because the annual Charlotte SHOUT! Festival is underway.

Musicians played jazz music on a stage as community members mingled with vendors. Others danced in the grass while children ran around First Ward Park. Traiana Johnson, 28, attended for the first time with her friend and children. Johnson said the music drew her into the park. .

“It’s intriguing. That’s why we walked over here,” Johnson said. "I hear music, live music. I love live music. I see a bunch of tents, so I’m intrigued to see what it’s about.”

The Charlotte SHOUT! Festival spotlights local arts, music and culture. Samantha Vallee also attended the festival with her fiancé. She sat on a boulder watching the live performance, and said she was happy to see a range of people interacting.

“It’s wonderful. I already got greeted by a little boy, He said, ‘Hey, queen.’ I said, ‘Oh, hey, king,'” Vallee said. "And we had a great conversation, and it's been great.”

The annual Charlotte SHOUT! Festival runs through April 19. 

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Arts & Culture First WardCharlotte SHOUT!
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese