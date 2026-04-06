'It's wonderful': Charlotte SHOUT! draws kings and queens to First Ward Park

If you drove by uptown Charlotte over the weekend, you might have spotted a crowd of people dancing in First Ward Park. That’s because the annual Charlotte SHOUT! Festival is underway.

Musicians played jazz music on a stage as community members mingled with vendors. Others danced in the grass while children ran around First Ward Park. Traiana Johnson, 28, attended for the first time with her friend and children. Johnson said the music drew her into the park. .

“It’s intriguing. That’s why we walked over here,” Johnson said. "I hear music, live music. I love live music. I see a bunch of tents, so I’m intrigued to see what it’s about.”

The Charlotte SHOUT! Festival spotlights local arts, music and culture. Samantha Vallee also attended the festival with her fiancé. She sat on a boulder watching the live performance, and said she was happy to see a range of people interacting.

“It’s wonderful. I already got greeted by a little boy, He said, ‘Hey, queen.’ I said, ‘Oh, hey, king,'” Vallee said. "And we had a great conversation, and it's been great.”

The annual Charlotte SHOUT! Festival runs through April 19.